Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:40 PM
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 8: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.
Two more people died of the virus here in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus cases rose to 496 here.
Meanwhile, 87 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 32,359 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday noon.
He said the highest 298 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 74 people died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 20 people died in Chapainawabganj, 34 in Naogaon, 18 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 18 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 28,851 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,658 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
Earlier, one more person died of the virus in the division on Wednesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 494 here.
Meanwhile, some 86 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 32,272 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.
He said the highest 297 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 74 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 20 people died in Chapainawabganj, 34 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 18 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 28,699 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,647 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


