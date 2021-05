Upazila chairman passes away

KISHOREGANJ, May 8: Sarwar Alam, chairman of Bajitpur Upazila (UZ) in the district, died in a Dhaka hospital on Saturday. He was 55.He had been suffering from kidney disease for long.His namaj-e-janaza was held on the Bajitpur Upazila Parishad premises.Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.He left wife, three sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.