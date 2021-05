NOAKHALI, May 8: Some 51 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 7,802 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, 24 are in Sadar, 16 in Begumganj, five in Sonaimuri, three in Chatkhil, two in Kabirhat and one in Senbag upazilas.