Lightning kills young man in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, May 8: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Pakundia Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rajib, 21, son of Kajol Mia of Purabaira Village in the upazila. He was a student of Jamea Kasemiya Kamil Madrasa in Narsingdi.

Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him in the afternoon while he was working at his paddy field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.







