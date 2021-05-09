Home-bound people throng ferry ghat at Shibchar



Home-bound people crowding ferry ghat on the Banglabazar-Shimulia Route in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur on Saturday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. photo: observer

Ahead of the forthcoming Eid-ul-fitr, passengers to and from Dhaka and adjoining areas and bounding to southern districts, are making huge rush in the ferry terminal.

In the absence of long-route services, alternative vehicles, such as microbus, motorcycle, 3-wheeler, or easy bike are charging more than three to four times more than usual bus fare.

According to field sources, with the sunrise, passengers' arrival is continuing to go up.

Upazila administration and police took away engine fans of some trawlers and speedboats to stop their illegal ferrying in the Padma River near the Banglazar terminal; several microbuses were also seized.

Terminal sources said, passengers' pressure started to rise from Friday; for the speed boat, launch, and trawler being remained suspended; ferry service was experiencing extra pressure; health rules were seen ignored; all were seen huddled together on board.

On the day, a mobile courting was conducted in Banglabazar terminal by Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Asaduzzaman in association with OC Miraj Hossain; during the drive, engine fans of speedboats and trawlers were taken off.

The mobile team has disallowed plying of illegal vehicles.

UNO said, ignoring the official restriction, no launch, speed boat, and trawler is allowed to leave from the terminal.

He mentioned, already engine fans of the speed boat and the trawler have been taken away, adding that speed boat can operate ferrying service with fixed seats.

Stringent measure will be taken if this order is breached, he warned.





