Three hacked to death in three districts

Three people were hacked to death in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Barishal and Naogaon, in three days.

NOAKHALI: A union parishad (UP) member was hacked to death by his rivals in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday.

Three others also received injuries in the incident taken place at a tea stall at Charchenga Bazar adjacent to Sonadia UP complex building.

Deceased Md Jobayer Hossain, 45, son of late Taher Mia, was the member of Ward No. 5 under Sonadia Union in the upazila.

The injured are: Jibon, 22, son of the deceased, Mehedi, 25, and Raju, 35.

Local and the deceased's family sources said UP Member Abdul Baten along with his people attacked on Jobayer at a tea stall in Charchenga Bazar and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Three persons including Jobayer's son were also injured at that time.

Locals rushed the injured to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jobayer dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BARISHAL: A man was hacked to death over land dispute in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Delwar Hossain, 60, was a resident of Fenua Village under Sreepur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Delwar Hossain had been at loggerheads with his cousin Khaleq Hawlader over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, Khaleq Hawlader along with his sons attacked on Delwar at noon started hacking him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Mehendiganj PS OC Md Abul Kalam confirmed the incident, adding that no case was filed in this connection yet.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A young man was killed and his father injured in a clash in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Raju, 21, was the son of Afzal Hossain, a resident of Dasnagar Village in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Md Enamul Islam alias Azgar lodged a case with Patnitala PS accusing eight people.

According to the case statement, some locals attacked on Afzal while he was cutting bamboo nearby the house in the morning and hacked him indiscriminately.

At that time, Raju was also injured as he tried to save his father.

The injured were rushed to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in critical condition.

Later, Raju died at RMCH while undergoing treatment.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested four of the accused in this connection.





