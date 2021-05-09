Eid shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi



The photo shows Eid-shoppers at a shopping mall in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

According to field sources, people from all strata are thronging there and making their Eid pshopping, mainly they are purchasing new clothes.

Being attracted to eye-catching colour and design of silk wears in particular, a huge number of people including children, women and elderly people are visiting showrooms.

Shafiqul Islam, a businessman at RDA Market, said, he has yet to witness any unexpected situation since the first day of Ramadan; the volume of sale is also much higher this year.

Saidul Islam, owner of Laboni Saree Ghar at Rajshahi New Market, said, products, mainly Salwar-Kameez, shoes, sarees with embroidered and stonework, punjabi, and shirts, produced by local fashion houses, are drawing much the customers.

The shopping places start becoming crowded from noon every day. Market sources said, prices of clothes for male, female and children are satisfactory, compared to last year's.

Mostly, RDA Market, New Market, Sonadighi Silk Market and other markets and shopping malls in the city are enjoying the momentum.











