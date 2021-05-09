Video
Sunday, 9 May, 2021
Home Countryside

6 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Six people including a woman were killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Kurigram, Manikganj and Bagerhat, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Three people were killed and 10 others injured in two separates road accidents in Charghat and Godagari upazilas of the district on Saturday.
A man was killed in a road accident in Charghat Upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Moklesur Rahman, 40, son of Astul Islam, a resident of Bakra Uttarpara area in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Charghat Model Police Station (PS) Opurba Kumar Ghosh said a truck hit a bicycle from behind in Bakra Uttarpara area at around 9am, leaving the bicyclist dead on the spot.
However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver in this connection, the SI added.
On the other hand, two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district in the morning.
The deceased were identified as Ismail Hossain, 48, son of Yahia, and Rony, 25, son of Ataur Rahman, residents of Mahishalbari Shagorpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari PS Khalilur Rahman said the driver was driving the truck abruptly as he hit a bicyclist in Shahid Firoz Chattar area in the morning.
Then, the truck ran over Israil and Rony, leaving them dead on the spot, the OC added.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shasthi Barman, 70, son of late Nityananda Barman, a resident of Gajerkuti Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit Shasthi in Purbafulmati area on the Balarhat-Gajerkuti Road at around 6pm, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he was declared dead at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 8:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body. Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.
MANIKGANJ: An Imam of a mosque, who was injured in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday, died at Enam Medical College and Hospital in Savar of Dhaka on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin alias Matin, 52, hailed from Patuakhali District. He worked as an Imam at Sudakshira Molla Bari Mosque in Jamirtta Union in the upazila. He lived in Dhalla Village with his family for work purpose.   
Local and the deceased's family sources said a Dhaka-bound brick-laden truck hit Ruhul from behind at dawn on Thursday, while he was returning home from the mosque riding by bicycle, which left him critically injured.
He was taken to Enam Medical College and Hospital in Savar of Dhaka.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 2pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A woman has been killed after being hit by an easy-bike in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rabeya Begum, 50, a resident of Sharalia Village in the upazila.
Local sources said an easy-bike hit the woman while she was walking beside a road in front of Morrelganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station in the morning, which left her severely injured.
She was rushed to Morrelganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Morrelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.


