Boy confesses to killing  Feni girl

FENI, May 8: A boy has confessed to killing his neighbouring girl in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Nishan, an eighth grader of a local school and a resident of Majbaria Village under KalidahUunion in the upazila, made the confessional statement before a judicial magistrate court of Saraf Uddin Ahmed on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, police arrested him from the area on Thursday night.

Superintendent of Feni police Khandakar Nurunnabi confirmed the matter in a press briefing held in the conference room of his office.

In his confessional statement, Nishan said he killed Anisha, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Shahidul Islam and a sixth grader at a local madrasa, by cutting her throat over previous enmity with her family.

However, gleaning information from him, police recovered the knife used in the killing from the roof of the deceased's house.

On Thursday, police recovered the throat-slit body of the 11-year-old girl from the roof of their building.

Later, the deceased's brother Ashraful Islam Hasnat lodged a case with Feni Sadar Model Police Station.







