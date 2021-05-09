Couple among four found dead in three districts

Four people including two elderly women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Naogaon and Kurigram, in two days.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An elderly man and his wife were found dead in their house at Natun Paschimpara in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Amir Hossain, 70, and his wife Aleka Begum, 65.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Police Station (PS) Md Nazmul Haque said locals spotted the bodies of the elderly couple, lying in a pool of blood, on the balcony floor at around 6am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

"The couple's only son lives in Dhaka. We are trying to identify the killers and will soon ascertain the motive behind the killing," the OC said.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a pond in front of Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said the woman had been roaming around the area for the last couple of days.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a boy in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Rabbi, 12, was the son of Hares Mia, a resident of Chakirpasha Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rabbi went out of the house to deliver meal to his father working in a field in Tagaraihat area in the afternoon.

Later, locals found the boy hanging from a tree in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

Meanwhile, relatives and neighbours of the deceased claimed that the boy did not commit suicide rather was murdered.

Rajarhat PS OC Raju Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







