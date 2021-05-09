Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pabna farmers worried of poor output, sale of litchi

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Immature litchis dropping down in Ishwardi Upazila. photo: observer

Immature litchis dropping down in Ishwardi Upazila. photo: observer

PABNA. May 8: Immature litchis are dropping down in Ishwardi Upazila of the district due to drought.
Growers are worrying as, due to drought, maturing fruits are bursting and falling down ultimately; the remaining fruits are not growing up in size.  
Meanwhile, due to lockdown, Ishwardi litchi farmers cannot sell their litchi trees to Mahajans (money lenders) of different districts of the country including Dhaka.
Upazila Additional Agriculture Officer Mita Sarkar said, Ishwardi is one of the largest litchi cultivation areas of the country; growers will not be able to get expected output of litchi because of the scorching drought.
Farmers think, litchi can fall because of excessive application of fertiliser and insecticide. She urged the farmers not to use these without advice.
Aynal Hossain, a litchi farmer of Baktarpur Village in the upazila, said, there was a little rainfall in Ishwardi about 15 days back; later on,  litchis started  falling off. Since then there has been no rainfall. So, farmers have become worried again.
Akat Ullah, a farmer of Diar Baghail Village at Pakshi Union, said,
due to lack of rainfall for one week or two, litchis are now falling, and shrinking in size;  and black spots have appeared on the litchis.
According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, there are 263,500 litchi trees in 3,150 hectares (ha) of land in different villages under Ishwardi Municipality and seven unions. There are 20 to 15 trees per bigha i.e. 42 trees per 1 acre and 90 trees per 1 ha.
The number of commercial litchi cultivators is 9,620 having 2,600 ha.  There are 550 ha of isolated settlements. The amount of cultivable land is 2,835 ha. The area under litchi production is 2,835 ha. There are 55,550 offal trees.
Farmers also said, moneylenders from other districts are not coming to Ishwardi to buy litchi orchards due to the transport crisis, caused by Covid-19; because of this, the farmers will suffer financially this year.
Kadam Ali Biswas, a litchi farmer of Aotapara Village in Sahapur Union, said, his 400 litchi trees had yielded good; but due to the second wave of corona, he could not sell a single tree.
Asadul Haque, a farmer of Maniknagar Village, said, he has 150 litchi trees in his house; he could not sell a single tree.
Mizan Uddin, a wholesale litchi trader of Dhaka, said, litchis could not be kept for more than a day after being picked from the garden. He said, they are refraining from buying gardens in fear of major losses amid corona.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marginal farmers at Begumganj find interest in sunflower farming
One more dies of diarrhoea in Barishal Division
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Upazila chairman passes away
51 more contract corona in Noakhali
Lightning kills young man in Kishoreganj
Home-bound people throng ferry ghat at Shibchar
Three hacked to death in three districts


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft