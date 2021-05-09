Nepal’s Kami Rita scales Everest for record 25th time

KATHMANDU, May 8: Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa on Friday reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most summits of the highest mountain in the world.

Sherpa was part of a 12-member team fixing the ropes to the summit, the first of hundreds of climbers expected to reach the top of Everest in coming weeks.

A guide for more than two decades, Sherpa first summited the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition.

Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year. The accomplished climber has also conquered other challenging 8,000-metre peaks including the world's second-highest mountain, K2 in Pakistan. -AFP