Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Scottish independence party’s majority hopes hang in balance

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

EDINBURGH, May 8: The Scottish National Party hoped a second day of vote-counting Saturday would bring it a slim majority in the devolved parliament while Prime Minister Boris Johnson decried its plan for an independence referendum.
The UK voted in a series of local and regional polls on "Super Thursday" in its first major vote since Brexit and the  pandemic.
Johnson's Conservative Party performed strongly in England and claimed a traditional Labour seat in a parliamentary by-election. But the focus remained on Scotland, where a vote for the devolved parliament in Edinburgh tested public support for the SNP's plan to hold a fresh referendum on independence that could reshape the UK.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nepal’s Kami Rita scales Everest for record 25th time
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign deals to improve ties
Biden expected to be able to meet Putin soon
India Covid wave four times the size of first: UNICEF
Farmers take part in a protest march against the weekend lockdown imposed by the state government
Scottish independence party’s majority hopes hang in balance
EU invites ‘concrete’ US plan on lifting vaccine patents
Israeli police run during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft