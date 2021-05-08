Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:58 PM
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Front Page

Rain likely across the country: Met office

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions in next 24hours ending at 9:00 am tomorrow, according to a Met office release issued Friday.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the
country.
The highest 61 millimetres (mm) rainfall was recorded at Rangpur under
the Rangpur division in 24 hours till 6:00 am today.
The maximum 35.5 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded yesterday at Khulna in Khulna division and today's minimum 20.0 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur in Rangpur division.
Today's sunset over the capital city will be at 6:30 pm and tomorrow's sunrise will be at 5:20am.    -BSS


