Probe body formed over RU affairs

RAJSHAHI, May, 07: The probe committee formed to investigate the ad-hoc appointments of 141 people to different posts at Rajshahi University by outgoing VC might visit the university before the Eid.

The head of the probe committee Muhammad Alamgir told this to media on Friday

On Thursday despite the ban on all types of appointments by the Ministry of Education, 141 people of teachers' relatives, journalists, BCL leaders and activists were given ad-hoc appointments.

They were appointed to the post of teachers, officers and employees on the last working day of outgoing RU VC M Abdus Sobhan on Thursday. The Ministry of Education issued a notification declaring the appointment illegal on Thursday afternoon.

The Ministry of Education announced a four-member probe committee headed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Member Prof Muhammad Alamgir to investigate the matter.

The probe into the alleged appointment of 141 people will begin from next Sunday.

Muhammad Alamgir told the media on Friday that the committee might go to RU before Eid to investigate the matter.

Over the much-debated appointment leaders and activists of the Metropolitan Chhatra League clashed with the university Chhatra League and its employees on Thursday.

At least 10 people were injured during the clash. Later, police brought the situation under control by using batons.







