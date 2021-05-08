BNP still awaiting govt decision on Khaleda’s treatment abroad

Khaleda Zia's advance medical treatment abroad depends on the government's decision, said BNP Chairperson's personal medical team member Dr ADJM Zahid Hossain.

Dr Zahid on Friday told reporters in front of Evercare Hospital that after getting permission from the government her medical team would take the next decision.

Dr AJDM Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia is still undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital.

At the end of the medical board review, the previous treatment continued. Like yesterday, his physical condition is stable today (Friday), he said.

Asked whether Khaleda Zia was physically able to go abroad, Dr Zahid said, "An appeal had been made to the government on behalf of Madam's (Khaleda Zia) family. The party has also requested the government. But no permission has been received from the government so far," he added.

On the other hand, there are various other complications in taking Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment apart from the government decision.

There are various restrictions on Bangladeshis going to different countries, including the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Doctors have not yet decided whether Khaleda Zia will be able to fly for a long time due to her current physical condition.

However, a BNP leader said if the government gives permission, it is possible to take Khaleda Zia abroad within 24 or 48 hours.

Mentioning that in the current situation, it is being considered to take Khaleda Zia out of the country by air ambulance, the BNP leader said, "Khaleda Zia is now 76-year old and she has been suffering from physical problems for quite a long time. As a result, doctors will decide whether she will be able to travel a long distance by air in his current physical condition."

One of her personal physicians said Khaleda Zia's health-related complications were not improving significantly. In almost all cases the situation remains the same. That's why there are still doubts about her long journey in plane.

There is also the question of whether the hospital will be available if she is taken to another country. However, the party is saying that Tareq Rahman is also looking into this matter.

Besides, Khaleda Zia's passport expired in 2019 and it has not been renewed since then.

A BNP leader said fingerprints, eye scans and digital signatures were required to get an e-passport. But as Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment in the hospital in a very serious condition, it is not possible for her to provide them.

As a result, by relaxing the conditions the authorities concerned are renewing Khaleda Zia's old type of machine readable passport. His family has been informed that the process is in its final stages.









