Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:58 PM
Home Front Page

Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to six-week low

37 die, 1,682 infected in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Country on Friday registered 37 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily count since March 28, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,833, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
At least 1,682 new infections were recorded during the period until 8:00am on Friday, taking the total number of people Infected to 7,70,842, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 9.89 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.77 per cent.
A total of 17,013 samples were tested at 443 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
As many as 2,178 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,04,341 and the recovery rate at 91.37 per cent, the release said.
Among the deceased, 23 were men and 14 were women. Of them, 36 died at hospitals while one at home. Of the dead, 19 were in Dhaka Division, 11 in Chittagong, two each in Rajshahi and Sylhet, and one each was in Khulna, Barisal, and Mymensingh divisions.
Twenty of the deceased were aged above 60, 11 between 51 and 60, five between 41 and 50, and one aged between 31 and 40.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,271,664 lives and infected 156,757,954 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 134,153,319 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


