Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:57 PM
Home Front Page

US may consider taking Rohingyas from BD: Momen

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the United States may consider accepting a good number of forcibly-displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh for filling up a large portion of the new numbers set for 2021 and 2022.
Appreciating the US President Joe Biden's recent announcement to enhance the number of refugees to the US to 62,500 in 2021 and 125,000 in 2022, Dr Momen has also expressed optimism that the US will continue to provide necessary assistance for Rohingyas, including those now settled in Bhasan Char, a Foreign Ministry's statement said on Friday.
He made the remarks while the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller met the Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
US is the largest donor for humanitarian operations for displaced Rohingyas     camped in Bangladesh.
The US Ambassador informed that, during the upcoming launch of the annual Joint Response Plan (JRP) on May 18 in Geneva, the US is expected to pledge again for a large contribution to the humanitarian operation for Rohingyas.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is formally pledging to accept as many as 62,500 refugees this fiscal year, even as he cautioned that it will not be possible to meet that goal given the state of the resettlement program he inherited.
"This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America's values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees," Biden said in a statement.
Dr Momen also assured the US side on Bangladesh's cooperation on the ongoing investigation into the genocide against Rohingyas in Myanmar, as reinitiated by the Biden Administration.
The Foreign Minister urged the US Ambassador to address the difficulties being faced by a large number of Bangladeshi student visa applicants to obtain visa interview date in the US Embassy in Dhaka, as many may lose admission and scholarship due to the delay, the statement said.
The US Ambassador informed that many interview slots had to be cancelled due to the lockdown.
He assured Dr Momen of doing the best to make sure all the student visa applicants get interview slots on a priority basis once the lockdown is over so that they can join their academic sessions in US universities in time.
The main point of discussion was the process of acquiring AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the US to meet up the growing needs in Bangladesh to address the present shortfall.
However, Foreign Minister Dr Momen underscored that while the immediate need of Bangladesh is around 4 million doses of vaccine, the US government may consider providing 20 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh from its stock.
The US Ambassador assured that his government is sincerely working on the proposal, though this is difficult to predict a timeframe at this moment.


