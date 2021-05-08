Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Life & Style

Eid Recipe

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
A. T. M Ahemd Hossain

A. T. M Ahemd Hossain Director, Food & Beverage Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

A. T. M Ahemd Hossain Director, Food & Beverage Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort



Shahi Keema Pilaow
Ingredients:
1.5 cups mutton minces keema
Basmati rice (soaked for1/2 hour)
2 tbsp vegetable Oil
2 pcs green cardamoms
1 pcs black cardamom
5-6 pcs clove
1 inch stick cinnamon
8-10 pcs black peppercorns
1 tsp cumin seeds
2 cloves garlic (chopped)
1 large onion (chopped)
3 pcs green chillies(chopped)



Eid Recipe

Eid Recipe

1 tbsp garlic Paste
1 tbsp ginger paste
1 tsp red chilli powder
2 large tomatoes (chopped)
15-20 pcs fresh mint leaves (torn)
10 leaf fresh coriander (chopped)
Salt to taste
1 tsp garam masala powder



Method:
Heat oil in a pan, add green cardamoms, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon peppercorns, cumin seeds. Sauté for a minute, add chopped garlic, chopped onion and chopped green chillies. Sauté til onions turn golden. Add mutton mince and cook on high heat for five minutes. Add garlic paste, ginger paste, red chilli powder, chopped tomatoes and continue to sauté for two to three minutes. Add rice and sauté for a minute or two. Add three and a half cups of hot water, torn mint leaves, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Mix lightly. Add garam masala powder. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover the pan and further cook on low heat for ten to twelve minutes or till the rice and keema are cooked. Serve hot.


Aromatic Beef Curry
Eid Recipe

Eid Recipe


Ingredients: 1 tbsp sunflower oil
1 large onion, thinly sliced
150 g (5½ oz) button mushrooms, sliced
400 g (14 oz) sirloin steak, trimmed of fat and cut into thin strips
1 & 1/2 tsp bottled chopped root ginger in oil, drained
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 tsp crushed dried chilies
2 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp ground cardamom
1/2 tsp turmeric
1/4 tsp grated nutmeg
1 can chopped tomatoes, about 400 g
1 tsp corn flour mixed with 1 tbsp water
300 g (10½ oz) plain low-fat yogurt
1 tbsp clear honey
125 g (4½ oz) young spinach leaves
Juice of ½ limes
2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander, plus extra leaves to garnish





Cardamom Rice
340 g (12 oz) basmati rice, well rinsed
1 cinnamon stick
8 whole green cardamom pods, cracked
Juice of ½ lemons
Salt


Method:
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the onion and mushrooms. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until the onion slices begin to colour.
Add the beef together with the ginger, garlic, chillies, ground coriander, cardamom, turmeric and nutmeg. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring well, then add the tomatoes with their juice and the cornflour mixture. Bring to the boil, stirring. Stir in the yogurt and honey. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer gently for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the cardamom rice. Put 450 ml (15 fl oz) cold water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the rice, cinnamon stick and cardamom pods. Bring back to the boil, then cover tightly and cook for 10 minutes or until the rice is tender. Drain and return the rice to the saucepan. Stir in the lemon juice and keep covered until the curry is ready to serve.

Eid Recipe

Eid Recipe

Kemal Pasa
Ingredients:
2 cups Water
2 cups Sugar
2 tsp Lemon Juice
2 cups Flour
2 Eggs
1/3 cup Butter or Margarine
1/3 tsp Baking Soda
1 cup Ricotta Cheese



Tips
I have only added 1 cup of sugar to the calorie calculation because some of the syrup is not absorbed, so not all the sugar that is needed is actually consumed. You should add 2 cups when making the syrup.

Method:
Boil the water, sugar and lemon juice and let cool.
Mix the remaining ingredients well and form 24 small balls from the mixture.
Place the balls in a greased pan, leaving space among them.
Bake in a preheated to 375F oven until golden brown (about 30 min).
Add the balls to the sugar syrup and boil until the balls become soft (about 15 min).
Let cool before serving.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Eid Recipe
Outfit to celebrate Eid
Iftar Recipe
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market
Rang Bangladeshâ€™s Eid arrangements
Kids Eid delight
Sehri Recipe


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in Chinaâ€™s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft