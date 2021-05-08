

A. T. M Ahemd Hossain Director, Food & Beverage Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort



Shahi Keema Pilaow

Ingredients:

1.5 cups mutton minces keema

Basmati rice (soaked for1/2 hour)

2 tbsp vegetable Oil

2 pcs green cardamoms

1 pcs black cardamom

5-6 pcs clove

1 inch stick cinnamon

8-10 pcs black peppercorns

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 cloves garlic (chopped)

1 large onion (chopped)

3 pcs green chillies(chopped)







Eid Recipe

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 large tomatoes (chopped)

15-20 pcs fresh mint leaves (torn)

10 leaf fresh coriander (chopped)

Salt to taste

1 tsp garam masala powder







Method:

Heat oil in a pan, add green cardamoms, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon peppercorns, cumin seeds. Sauté for a minute, add chopped garlic, chopped onion and chopped green chillies. Sauté til onions turn golden. Add mutton mince and cook on high heat for five minutes. Add garlic paste, ginger paste, red chilli powder, chopped tomatoes and continue to sauté for two to three minutes. Add rice and sauté for a minute or two. Add three and a half cups of hot water, torn mint leaves, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Mix lightly. Add garam masala powder. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover the pan and further cook on low heat for ten to twelve minutes or till the rice and keema are cooked. Serve hot.





Aromatic Beef Curry

Eid Recipe

Ingredients: 1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

150 g (5½ oz) button mushrooms, sliced

400 g (14 oz) sirloin steak, trimmed of fat and cut into thin strips

1 & 1/2 tsp bottled chopped root ginger in oil, drained

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 tsp crushed dried chilies

2 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

1 can chopped tomatoes, about 400 g

1 tsp corn flour mixed with 1 tbsp water

300 g (10½ oz) plain low-fat yogurt

1 tbsp clear honey

125 g (4½ oz) young spinach leaves

Juice of ½ limes

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander, plus extra leaves to garnish











Cardamom Rice

340 g (12 oz) basmati rice, well rinsed

1 cinnamon stick

8 whole green cardamom pods, cracked

Juice of ½ lemons

Salt





Method:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the onion and mushrooms. Cook over a high heat for 2 minutes or until the onion slices begin to colour.

Add the beef together with the ginger, garlic, chillies, ground coriander, cardamom, turmeric and nutmeg. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring well, then add the tomatoes with their juice and the cornflour mixture. Bring to the boil, stirring. Stir in the yogurt and honey. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer gently for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the cardamom rice. Put 450 ml (15 fl oz) cold water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the rice, cinnamon stick and cardamom pods. Bring back to the boil, then cover tightly and cook for 10 minutes or until the rice is tender. Drain and return the rice to the saucepan. Stir in the lemon juice and keep covered until the curry is ready to serve.



Eid Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups Water

2 cups Sugar

2 tsp Lemon Juice

2 cups Flour

2 Eggs

1/3 cup Butter or Margarine

1/3 tsp Baking Soda

1 cup Ricotta Cheese







Tips

I have only added 1 cup of sugar to the calorie calculation because some of the syrup is not absorbed, so not all the sugar that is needed is actually consumed. You should add 2 cups when making the syrup.



Method:

Boil the water, sugar and lemon juice and let cool.

Mix the remaining ingredients well and form 24 small balls from the mixture.

Place the balls in a greased pan, leaving space among them.

Bake in a preheated to 375F oven until golden brown (about 30 min).

Add the balls to the sugar syrup and boil until the balls become soft (about 15 min).

