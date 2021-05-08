



Easy’s gorgeous Eid arrangements

Outfit to celebrate Eid

As one of the trends in the market, Easy has already come up with a number of new designs of T-shirts, polo shirts, Punjabi, Kuti, Kabli Punjabi.

There are also formal shirts, casual shirts, pants, etc. Easy's outlets have come up with colorful outfits with all the attractive dresses and accessories.

The country's well-known brand fashion house Easy has been providing services online for 4 years.

All kinds of clothes for boys are available at Easy. So you can also order at Easy's online shopping.

Touhid Chowdhury, owner and designer of Easy said, "Our main goal is to serve customers, not just profit and we always speak for our customers."

"We urge all to do their shopping according to hygiene rules. For those of us who have been involved in the fashion industry for the last two years we have not been able to do business. So if you don't follow the health rules, it would badly affect us." Apart from Dhaka, there are showrooms of Easy in all the districts of Bangladesh.









Eid offer at Cats Eye

Outfit to celebrate Eid

As the time is hot, clothes and colors have got special importance. Tasteful and trendy clothes, fusion of local style with variety has been brought in the pattern. This time there are printed smart casual shirts, long tops, formal shirts, polo shirts and pants. Tenderness comes from the use of color; Again, this is in contrast to the festive attire of the night. There has been a huge change in the tops of Eid Punjabis and young women, there is also a special collection of Kabli. 20 per cent discount on online orders to ensure safe shopping from home.

Sadiq Quddus, director and designer of Cats Eye, said, "Every design is innovative and to make the festival and life easier, but the price is affordable. Even in the midst of this lockdown, Cats Eye is offering 20 per cent discount on all products ordered online to increase customers' interest in Eid shopping. And as also the young generation is prone for e-commerce-based shopping." Cats Eye is also promoting online shopping. To shop for Eid at this special discount you can visit our web side.











Gentle Park's stunning Eid offer

Outfit to celebrate Eid

Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chairman and Chief Designer of Gentle Park, said, "We have made knit, oven and leather products in about 14 categories for Eid. There is also diversity in Punjabi cuts for men and children by printing clothes and colors. Formal or casual ready-to-wear can be worn all year round except for Eid. In order to make life easier, there is an additional discount on every affordable product. In addition to showroom shopping, we also place importance on online ordering. "







Trendy Anjan’s collections

Outfit to celebrate Eid

This year is they have mixed collection with tradition and innovation, The Islamic, jamdani, katha, geometric, kalka, floral motifs brought a variation in their dresses.

For female, they have a wide collection of saree, salwar kameez, cape, various kind of tops in this Eid.

For man, they have panjabi pazama, shirt , fatua, t-shirt. They have also kids collections.









Outfit to celebrate Eid

Nipun’s Eid collections

Everyone has started thinking about Eid. Change of nature, intensity of heat what we are now observing, So the local fashion house 'Nipun' has enriched the clothes suitable for the customers. And so, thinking of the comfort and convenience of the customers, cotton, linen, joysilk and loom cotton have become predominant as fabrics in the skillful product line. In the case of motifs, floral, native palace, Islamic predominance. Eid dress includes sari, salwar kameez, kurti, single piece, Punjabi for boys, shirt, fatua. And this Eid, the children's clothes have been decorated in a different way. Children's clothing will also be within the purchasing ability of the customers, the Nipun ensured.











YoungKay’s Eid delight

Outfit to celebrate Eid

















Bishwo Rang's Eid arrangements for boys

Outfit to celebrate Eid

This year's Eid will be celebrated in the heat of summer. Casual shirts are gaining importance in the festival due to such weather. Clothing trends have changed in design, cutting and pattern. Fashion always goes through change. However, the change in the boys' clothes is gradual. There is novelty in boys' fashion this Eid.

In this Eid the fashion house has brought all new trendy casual shirts for fashion conscious people. There is a special difference in the exterior design and variety of cutting and pattern. There is the mix of the international variables with the local tradition. All the casual shirts including off-white, white, red, maroon, royal blue, green, golden has come up with elegance.

In industrial prints, cotton, linen, weaving, etc. have been given priority. Flower motifs and various types of geometric motifs have been used as designs keeping the heat in mind. Anyone can buy all the items from the showroom or from online.















Eid-ul-Fitr is coming, all the plans for the biggest festival of the Muslim around the world have started long before Eid. How Eid fashion will be depends a lot on the seasons and trends. This year's Eid will be celebrated in the heat of summer.Easy’s gorgeous Eid arrangementsEasy is the most popular brand at this moment in the domestic fashion industry. Easy clothing means a touch of innovation and there are delightful collections of Easy for this Eid.As one of the trends in the market, Easy has already come up with a number of new designs of T-shirts, polo shirts, Punjabi, Kuti, Kabli Punjabi.There are also formal shirts, casual shirts, pants, etc. Easy's outlets have come up with colorful outfits with all the attractive dresses and accessories.The country's well-known brand fashion house Easy has been providing services online for 4 years.All kinds of clothes for boys are available at Easy. So you can also order at Easy's online shopping.Touhid Chowdhury, owner and designer of Easy said, "Our main goal is to serve customers, not just profit and we always speak for our customers.""We urge all to do their shopping according to hygiene rules. For those of us who have been involved in the fashion industry for the last two years we have not been able to do business. So if you don't follow the health rules, it would badly affect us." Apart from Dhaka, there are showrooms of Easy in all the districts of Bangladesh.Eid offer at Cats EyeEid means joy, Eid means new clothes. Country's leading fashion brand Cats Eye brings up dresses for this Eid which is colourful and more trendy.As the time is hot, clothes and colors have got special importance. Tasteful and trendy clothes, fusion of local style with variety has been brought in the pattern. This time there are printed smart casual shirts, long tops, formal shirts, polo shirts and pants. Tenderness comes from the use of color; Again, this is in contrast to the festive attire of the night. There has been a huge change in the tops of Eid Punjabis and young women, there is also a special collection of Kabli. 20 per cent discount on online orders to ensure safe shopping from home.Sadiq Quddus, director and designer of Cats Eye, said, "Every design is innovative and to make the festival and life easier, but the price is affordable. Even in the midst of this lockdown, Cats Eye is offering 20 per cent discount on all products ordered online to increase customers' interest in Eid shopping. And as also the young generation is prone for e-commerce-based shopping." Cats Eye is also promoting online shopping. To shop for Eid at this special discount you can visit our web side.Gentle Park's stunning Eid offerGentle Park has added western style fashion with local motifs in Eid trend. There are various clothes for chindren's including kabli, kameez, kurti, executive Punjabi, shirt, pants, genji. With the predominance of mood and destination, novelty has been brought in the pattern of Eid clothes. Tenderness comes from the use of color; Again, in contrast to the formal or festive attire of the night. There are also double discount campaigns to increase customers' interest in buying new clothes. A maximum of 30 percent discount is available on the purchase of any five dresses or fashion accessories in the showroom. Besides, 20 per cent discount is being given on all products for online shopping. An online Standard Chartered Credit Card also comes with an additional 25 per cent cashback facility. Products can be purchased from retail showrooms at Gentle Parks across the country, as well as from websites and Facebook pages.Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chairman and Chief Designer of Gentle Park, said, "We have made knit, oven and leather products in about 14 categories for Eid. There is also diversity in Punjabi cuts for men and children by printing clothes and colors. Formal or casual ready-to-wear can be worn all year round except for Eid. In order to make life easier, there is an additional discount on every affordable product. In addition to showroom shopping, we also place importance on online ordering. "Trendy Anjan’s collectionsCountry's leading fashion house Anjan's always stays in the forefront to mark the eid festival. They always remain keen to make the Eid trendy and colorful and therefore they leave no stone unturned to make it awesome.This year is they have mixed collection with tradition and innovation, The Islamic, jamdani, katha, geometric, kalka, floral motifs brought a variation in their dresses.For female, they have a wide collection of saree, salwar kameez, cape, various kind of tops in this Eid.For man, they have panjabi pazama, shirt , fatua, t-shirt. They have also kids collections.Nipun’s Eid collectionsEveryone has started thinking about Eid. Change of nature, intensity of heat what we are now observing, So the local fashion house 'Nipun' has enriched the clothes suitable for the customers. And so, thinking of the comfort and convenience of the customers, cotton, linen, joysilk and loom cotton have become predominant as fabrics in the skillful product line. In the case of motifs, floral, native palace, Islamic predominance. Eid dress includes sari, salwar kameez, kurti, single piece, Punjabi for boys, shirt, fatua. And this Eid, the children's clothes have been decorated in a different way. Children's clothing will also be within the purchasing ability of the customers, the Nipun ensured.YoungKay’s Eid delightAs always, YoungKay came up in this Eid with a different level of product line. Fusion of country style and western style has been brought in the pattern of trendy clothes, suitable for the youth. Fabrics of comfortable material have been used for comfort. In addition to crop tops and short tops, kurti and kameez are being brought by YoungKay in this Eid. The boys' outfits come in a variety of colors and designs with print base and patternbase shirts, regular and slim fit Punjabi, polo and t-shirts. There is a collection of warm colors, pastel shades as well as bright colors this Eid.Bishwo Rang's Eid arrangements for boysBishwo Rang has always been a pioneer to celebrate any kind of festivals, so it has been a habit for the fashion house to work with new trends in festivals for over 26 years. This Eid is no exception.This year's Eid will be celebrated in the heat of summer. Casual shirts are gaining importance in the festival due to such weather. Clothing trends have changed in design, cutting and pattern. Fashion always goes through change. However, the change in the boys' clothes is gradual. There is novelty in boys' fashion this Eid.In this Eid the fashion house has brought all new trendy casual shirts for fashion conscious people. There is a special difference in the exterior design and variety of cutting and pattern. There is the mix of the international variables with the local tradition. All the casual shirts including off-white, white, red, maroon, royal blue, green, golden has come up with elegance.In industrial prints, cotton, linen, weaving, etc. have been given priority. Flower motifs and various types of geometric motifs have been used as designs keeping the heat in mind. Anyone can buy all the items from the showroom or from online.