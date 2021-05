Webinar held marking Al-Quds Day

On the occasion of the International Al-Quds Day, Al-Quds Committee Bangladesh on Friday arranged a webinar highlighting the importance of the day.

Professor Dr. M. Shamsher Ali, former Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh Open University was present as the chief guest.

Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar was present as special guest.

Advocate AKM Badruddoza, Bangladesh Supreme Court, Professor Dr Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, Dept. of Islamic History & Culture, University of Dhaka, Jamal Uddin Bari, Assistant Editor, The Daily Inqilab, Dr. Maulana A. K. M Mahbubur Rahman, Principal, Faridganj Majidia Kamil Madrasa, Chandpur and Principal Muhammad Shawkat Hossain, Editor, Daily Ajker Bhola spoke on the occasion. -UNB