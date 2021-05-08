Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:57 PM
City News

Quarantined India-returnees ‘starving’ in Satkhira

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Some 250 Bangladeshi citizens, who returned from India at different phases from Wednesday to Friday morning through Jashore's Benapole Port, have alleged that they are almost starving in the hotels in Satkhira, where they are in quarantine, due to lack of money.
Some of them are from Satkhira while others are from various parts of the country.
Most of them went to India for taking treatments. So now they do not have enough cash to afford their meals in the hotels after spending money on their treatments in India, according to the returnees.
They demanded that they must be sent to their respective districts and be quarantined there.
However, SM Mostafa Kamal, deputy commissioner of Satkhira, said, "They returned from India on the condition that they will stay in quarantine at their own expenses."    -Agencies


