BAF continuing various humanitarian activities amid pandemic



On the occasion of Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Air Force distributing various humanitarian aids including Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama and food items among the 40 orphans at the Headquaters of BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka on Thursday. photo : ISPR

In line with this, Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama and food items were also distributed among the 40 orphans at the Headquaters of BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka on Thursday, according to ISPR.

Moreover, 160 packets of Eid gifts and food items distributed to the representitives of 04 other Madrashas and Orphanages by this Base. Eid gifts and food items were distributed in presence of Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossai including other BAF officers by following proper hygienic rules and maintaining the provision of social distancing. In addition, Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama, Caps, Three-piece and iftar items were also distributed among the orphans of 06 Madrashas and Orphanages by BAF Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman, Jashore following proper hygienic rules and maintaining the provision of social distancing. Officer Commanding of Administration Wing and other officers of BAF Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman were present during distribution of Eid gifts and Iftar items.



Bangladesh Air Force is continuing various humanitarian activities including distribution of relief goods, free medical services and Covid-19 vaccine to the general people by different BAF Bases andUnit during Covid-19 Pandemic.In line with this, Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama and food items were also distributed among the 40 orphans at the Headquaters of BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka on Thursday, according to ISPR.Moreover, 160 packets of Eid gifts and food items distributed to the representitives of 04 other Madrashas and Orphanages by this Base. Eid gifts and food items were distributed in presence of Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossai including other BAF officers by following proper hygienic rules and maintaining the provision of social distancing. In addition, Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama, Caps, Three-piece and iftar items were also distributed among the orphans of 06 Madrashas and Orphanages by BAF Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman, Jashore following proper hygienic rules and maintaining the provision of social distancing. Officer Commanding of Administration Wing and other officers of BAF Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman were present during distribution of Eid gifts and Iftar items.