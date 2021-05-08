Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home City News

BAF continuing various humanitarian activities amid pandemic

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

On the occasion of Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Air Force distributing various humanitarian aids including Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama and food items among the 40 orphans at the Headquaters of BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka on Thursday. photo : ISPR

On the occasion of Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Air Force distributing various humanitarian aids including Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama and food items among the 40 orphans at the Headquaters of BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka on Thursday. photo : ISPR

Bangladesh Air Force is continuing various humanitarian activities including distribution of relief goods, free medical services and Covid-19 vaccine to the general people by different BAF Bases andUnit during Covid-19 Pandemic.
In line with this, Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama and food items were also distributed among the 40 orphans at the Headquaters of BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka on Thursday, according to ISPR.
 Moreover, 160 packets of Eid gifts and food items distributed to the representitives of 04 other Madrashas and Orphanages by this Base. Eid gifts and food items were distributed in presence of Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossai including other BAF officers by following proper hygienic rules and maintaining the provision of social distancing. In addition, Eid gifts like Panjabi, Pajama, Caps, Three-piece and iftar items were also distributed among the orphans of 06 Madrashas and Orphanages by BAF Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman, Jashore following proper hygienic rules and maintaining the provision of social distancing. Officer Commanding of Administration Wing and other officers of BAF Base Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman were present during distribution of Eid gifts and Iftar items.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Webinar held marking Al-Quds Day
Clear wages, Eid bonus by May 10: RMG workers
Restaurant workers to stage demo Tuesday for outstanding wages
Doctors for raising tobacco tax to protect public health
Quarantined India-returnees ‘starving’ in Satkhira
Rain, thundershowers likely across the country: Met office
BAF continuing various humanitarian activities amid pandemic
Mango harvest to start in Rajshahi from May 15


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft