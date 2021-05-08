Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021
Wreetu ensuring menstrual wellbeing for less-privileged girls and women

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Sharmin Kabir

Last year we experienced a total shutdown of almost everything for the very first time in our country. Uncertainties such as loss of lives or livelihoods forced us to minimize our priorities; the priorities on buying the bare essentials to survive.
We guessed that the girls and women, especially from less-privileged backgrounds like living in slums, rural and coastal areas, would not be able to buy their menstrual products like sanitary napkins in this surviving battle. So, after the first lockdown imposed last year, we immediately started calling our beneficiary students and their mothers to understand the actual scenario. Endorsing our assumption, we were informed that they were not using healthy products to manage their menstruation because that was not in their surviving list.
That was a tough time for them. That was even tougher for me. Since 2016, I have been working to help girls and women to have a better and healthy period by breaking social period stigma. Seeing how our beneficiary girls and women were not able to maintain periods hygienically, hit me both emotionally and morally. I felt more determined and committed to do something immediately for girls and women like them.  
To help these girls and women to maintain their dignity during this period, I started raising funds in March 2020. With the support from Just Peoples, ShareOuts, and some individual sponsors and with local implementation partners Amal Foundation, Yes Bangla Foundation, With She and with Wreetu's own resources, we sponsored 500 Wreetu Reusable Sanitary Napkins to 500 girls and women for their 1 year period management. Our partners gave a brief awareness on why period is normal, demonstrated how to use and maintain hygienic period, the right way to wash and dry reusable pads while they were distributing Wreetu Sanitary Napkins. We distributed the napkins in Satkhira, Bogura, Khulna, Faridpur, Comilla and Kishoreganj.
Now, from April 2021, we have started collecting impact stories from the girls and women who received Wreetu Reusable Sanitary Napkins at that time. We are overwhelmed by getting so many inspiring stories from these girls and women. Apart from the product's satisfaction, they are sharing how a single support has made their life especially in period days comfortable, easy and unproblematic and how the availability of a healthy reusable product has made their life tension free.    
Tania, a 16 years old said that 'I have been using this napkin for the last 4 months. These are very comfortable and easy to clean. I am not afraid of buying pads every month as I have this reusable sanitary napkin'.
Parul, a 31 years old said that she always used cloth for periods and never knew that period products like Wreetu Sanitary Napkin existed. She shared that she felt at ease during her period days for the last few months. Now, she doesn't even get worried when she has to go outside during her period days because she knows that unlike the clothes, this napkin will not drop. She also said that she felt good that she could manage her periods safely and hygienically.
Stories of these transformations shed light to the fact that how an empowered girl or a woman must feel when they have access to the knowledge and period products that they need to reduce their period woes. Armed with the information, a Period Positive mindset has emerged among the girls and women.
We got a hint of the changes when we started talking with the adolescent girls over the phone. They are slowly overcoming their shyness and becoming more confident about their needs during periods. Some shared with us how knowing about period, their bodies and changes, safe period management techniques made a positive impact in their lives as they now know how to reduce the risks of rashes, RTIs and UTIs etc.
The more confident and comfortable girls become about their bodies and periods, they stay more upbeat.
'Maintaining hygienic periods is one of the basic health rights for a girl, woman or other menstruator as it directly affects their overall health. I am grateful to all the supporters who helped us to create these impact stories'- Sharmin Kabir, Founder of Wreetu, MHM Expert and Social Activist.
We are delighted to bring positive period changes in the lives of these girls and women and ensure their menstrual wellbeing for 1 year. We aim to empower more girls and women with comprehensive period knowledge, sustainable menstrual products and community involvement. Let us have your support to build a period friendly Bangladesh for our girls and women, for our daughters and for us.



