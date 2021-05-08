Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic



This current unprecedented time has created havoc in our life as the normalcy is being disrupted by manyfold. In the midst of uncertainty we have learned to adapt new lifestyles to lessen the pandemic induced constrains and miseries. One of the prominent adaptations of our life is online shopping. Nowadays consumers have permanently converted to the convenience of online shopping. The online sector is bullish on its prospects for attracting and retaining market share. This global online shopping surge is opening opportunities for enthusiastic entrepreneurs. Here, I would like to mention a name-Morsheda Moury and her initiative Food Van Grocery. They are providing all the necessary items available in kitchen market, just a tap away! From fresh fish to fresh fruits one can find almost all the necessary items.Food van online service aims to supply their item door to door from 9 am-9 pm. They have a mobile app which can be easily downloaded from play store. Also, they have Facebook Page and a hotline number where their interested customers can contact.Apart from door to door necessary commodity service food van is providing ready food, but one has to confirm at least 2-3 hours before.Moury is an MBA from University of Dhaka and the mother of two children. She had to quit her teaching job at Sheikh Borhanuddin Post Graduate College when she became a mother in 2017. After a few years she set out to pursue freelancing, so that she can work from while spending quality time with her son. She opened Gigs, an e-learning centre that trains women in freelancing, in January 2018 and since then she did not need to look back.Amid this corona crisis many people, including the infected ones are unable to get out from their homes. Food Van is offering food for them knowing the risks. 60 year-old Shamina Begum, a Dhanmondi resident said, "All my family members were infected with covid-19. The 14-day isolation journey was indeed very miserable for us. In that depressing time Food Van Grocery showed up to save our lives. They provided daily necessities and ready food items too."One can also give charity to Food Van's 'Dan Bag'. Your 'sadaqah' would be in good hands as they will distribute it to the destitute.