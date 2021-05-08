

Police Super Joyita Shilpi

If you work professionally as a police officer, it is possible to work as the policemen of public. It is possible to establish the rule of law by giving justice to the people. From the work experience in the field, I can say that most of the people in our society are ignorant about the law and so the tendency of obeying the law is very low. Enforcing law or forcing someone to obey the law is not popular job that is why law enforcement have to do it very wisely. People have to be brought under the law in different ways and strategy. In this case, the power of law the bigger power. No one can be forced to obey the law by showing fear. Rather, there should be a creation of mentality to respect the law. Only then the crime tendency can be reduced and crime suppression will be easier.

Not just in the police service but in other challenging professions, women are coming forward and they are showing their achievements.

It's not like I've dreamed of being a policeman since my childhood. Dreams change over the time. For growing up in a cultural environment, I had the interest in music and literature from an early age. Started writing when I came to college. Since then, I have been writing poems, writing essays, dreamt of becoming a college professor and thought of becoming a vocalist. Those dreams started to change when I got admission in Dhaka University. Then the dream of becoming a social worker began. Before completing the academic education, I have done tuitions and part time jobs. Taught in college. Then suddenly, I felt like the need to join the public service. I left everything like that and got up to pass BCS.By that time, I have been able to have a clear perception of the reality of society, the position of women, etc.

The eldest of three sisters in the family. Had to suffer from insecurity because we did not have a brother. So I thought I have to make it sure. Self-safety and family security all started with the new dream of becoming police officer. I joined the 26th BCS as an ASP on November 13, 2008. Received one year of rigorous training in Sardha. I can still remember writings on the way to the training center in Sardha ' '.

After completing the probationary period of 6 months in Barisal district, I joined Magura district. I worked in ASP Circle and ASP for 2 years. From that time onwards, there have been a deep realization about the misery of the innocent people of the society, about women, family quarrels, inequality, oppression etc. I feel lucky to be able to stand by the side of poor helpless people. A lot of the time, Problems are solved only by listening to people with legal advice and legal assistance and with patience. With love and sincerity many difficult tasks can be done very easily. The new journey of police life began. I find joy in work. It is not possible to someone understand that the feeling of infinite joy is in running after the new stimulus and running after the benefit of the people.

So far, this effort has been continued. From being in the Khulna Metropolitan Police to Magura district. From there, going to the Democratic Republic of Congo on an international peacekeeping mission added a new dimension to my career. On my return, I had three years of varied experience in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. At present, 4 consecutive years of practical experience at the field of Mymensing District Police is a great achievement.

Meanwhile, the family and children. Life goes on with the combination of everything. Writing is going on. I have worked for Bangladesh Radio for some time before joining the police. That was my another world which I loved. I feel very happy to introduce myself as a vocalist. I have presented programs , recited poems, recited on the radio. I was also a recitation artist. After getting involved in the policing profession, I started to lose myself from my cultural world. I started emphasizing writing instead of reciting songs.

The first publication in 2013 was the anthology 'Cut the stains in the water'. Then the 2nd publication in 2017 was the essay book 'Rajarbagh Tenant Police'. That publication have been continued since then. The 7th publication of the latest immortal 21st Book Fair in 2021 is the book of poetry 'Coronary Sunrise'. Much of my writing covers freedom, liberation war, Bangabandhu, women's awakening and contemporary issues. I really enjoy the introduction as a writer.

Are the Police friends of the people or not ? There is a lot of controversy about this. The job of the police is to maintain internal peace and order in the state and to establish peace and security in the working life. In doing so, the police have to enforce existing laws. The work of enforcing this law is never popular. Because people naturally do not want to obey the law. Rather it is forced to obey the law for the sake of state discipline and the main responsibility for this work rests on the police. However, it is possible to gain the confidence of the people by working with professionalism. I am working towards that goal.

Recently, to stop the Covid 19, the example of humane policing set by the Bangladesh Police as a front line fighter has been recognized by all. The biggest thing is that no state can function without the police. Everyone's cooperation and support is needed to make the work of the police easier. Respect for the law is required. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said 'People's Police' - we are working with that motivation.

Women are the most backward group in the society. Without proper education, knowledge of reality, they do not know or understand the good and the bad about their own position, responsibilities and duties. The house-bound attitude and behavior of women can only establish women's femininity. Women need to awaken this realization that she is a human. There is still a lot of work to be done to advance women. We have come a long way. Have to go far. I try to awaken the vitality inside from me to inside others. I want to teach how to live well. I try to show women the dreams of being self-sufficient, of doing something new. Women do not have this courage; I try to give courage. Women will move forward if everyone pulls their hands with the cooperation of all. You just have to dream of living with your head held high. Dream to fly with wings. Ever grateful to the honorable Prime Minister for smoothing the path of that dream who is a pioneer. May all women win.

