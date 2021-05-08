Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Editorial

Concern over third wave of C-19 looms large

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Concern over third wave of C-19 looms large

Concern over third wave of C-19 looms large

Bangladesh is witnessing the C-19 infection resurgence calming down for around a week. Worryingly, a number of experts opined that Coronavirus spread may shoot up again after mid-May, marking the third wave of the pandemic. Such prediction comes from the experts because, markets and shopping malls are abuzz with Eid shoppers and public bus services have also resumed. In addition, the first dose of the countrywide mass inoculation has been postponed and more and more people are ignoring health guidelines.

It is widely recognized that when citizens show a lax approach to health safety, infection rate subsequently rises. Eid shopping will raise the infection rate, unquestionably. If even the third wave does not occur, the daily infection rate and deaths will rise from mid-May, due to the reopening of all public places. Under these circumstances, question involuntarily arises what could happen to the health sector if the infection rate fast shoots up. The health sector is likely to collapse, since it is not equipped to withstand or endure its limits.

However, Media reports have been circulating the horrifying pictures of India's oxygen shortage causing far too many deaths across the country. India's Covid-19 experience is a worrying matter for Bangladesh. We have a lot of differences with Europe and America, but we have plenty of similarities with India, in terms of a common climate and topography, similar food and lifestyle to even ailments and diseases.

Agreeably, there is no substitute than to remain extra-ordinarily cautious. Adequate oxygen reserves should be maintained so that the system does not break down, in case the Indian mutants somehow enter and spread.

Currently, Bangladesh can produce 220 to 230 tonnes of oxygen every day, which will be enough if the intensity of the possible third wave remains under control. But if infection surges up abnormally and slips out of control, tackling the patients' rush will be extremely challenging.

Apart from advanced preparations for treatment, mass vaccination should resume since it faces a stumbling block with less than 5 per cent of the total population inoculated. Moreover, upgraded versions of vaccines are needed to deal with new strains that have overwhelmed Indian hospitals.

Expectantly, in order to avert an India-like C-29 situation, the government has urged to raise oxygen stock in the country. Moreover, it has emphasised on capacity building of hospitals and quarantine for those returning from India.

The government also urged the public to maintain the virus safety guidelines. Face masks can protect us no matter what the variant is. From our side, we would repeat all to continue WHO health guidelines - prevention is better than cure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Concern over third wave of C-19 looms large
Corona second wave shuts down 630 RMG factories
Padma speedboat tragedy: Who’s responsible?
Foreign exchange reserves hit a new record
Honoring our lost journalists in World Press Freedom Day
Bangladesh-Indonesia ties get a boost
Historic May Day today
Government decision to cut on luxury spending


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft