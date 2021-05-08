

Concern over third wave of C-19 looms large



It is widely recognized that when citizens show a lax approach to health safety, infection rate subsequently rises. Eid shopping will raise the infection rate, unquestionably. If even the third wave does not occur, the daily infection rate and deaths will rise from mid-May, due to the reopening of all public places. Under these circumstances, question involuntarily arises what could happen to the health sector if the infection rate fast shoots up. The health sector is likely to collapse, since it is not equipped to withstand or endure its limits.



However, Media reports have been circulating the horrifying pictures of India's oxygen shortage causing far too many deaths across the country. India's Covid-19 experience is a worrying matter for Bangladesh. We have a lot of differences with Europe and America, but we have plenty of similarities with India, in terms of a common climate and topography, similar food and lifestyle to even ailments and diseases.



Agreeably, there is no substitute than to remain extra-ordinarily cautious. Adequate oxygen reserves should be maintained so that the system does not break down, in case the Indian mutants somehow enter and spread.



Currently, Bangladesh can produce 220 to 230 tonnes of oxygen every day, which will be enough if the intensity of the possible third wave remains under control. But if infection surges up abnormally and slips out of control, tackling the patients' rush will be extremely challenging.



Apart from advanced preparations for treatment, mass vaccination should resume since it faces a stumbling block with less than 5 per cent of the total population inoculated. Moreover, upgraded versions of vaccines are needed to deal with new strains that have overwhelmed Indian hospitals.



Expectantly, in order to avert an India-like C-29 situation, the government has urged to raise oxygen stock in the country. Moreover, it has emphasised on capacity building of hospitals and quarantine for those returning from India.



The government also urged the public to maintain the virus safety guidelines. Face masks can protect us no matter what the variant is. From our side, we would repeat all to continue WHO health guidelines - prevention is better than cure.



