Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:56 PM
Kuashar Chador

Fatema Khatun Mohima

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Reviewed by Ataturk Kamal Pasha

Kuashar Chador

Kuashar Chador

Love is courtship, love is woo, love is some affection, love is some attraction, love is friendliness, love is an alikeness, addiction, love is some harmony, love is some weakness between two persons. The seven colours of sun can be seen differently through a prism. It's love, which can be felt by heart in many colours.
The unseen telepathic gravitation is transparent in the heart of every human being. This has been dissected by Fatema Khatun Mohima, the poet, from many angles. In this present poetry book Kuashar Chador (Dews Wrapper) has seen love from various angles. The poet tried to feel love for lover from her heart in various seasons, in many occasions, in many manners. The poet says, "Like falling leaves, dried Bokul flower/ My heart became dry/ Meanwhile from somewhere Cuckoo's sweet flute / Drifted to me pry./ In the vast blue sky / I only love you / Through morn, noon till evening / The tunes come in dew/ You are only of me/ My heart can see/ You are only of me." (You are only of me: Page-16).
Sometimes love seems to the poet the determination of her lover's promise of uncounted love poetries which are falling on she like the million flakes of ice, sometimes the poet passes her nights sleepless and awaits her lover to come, sometimes the poet says, "You have taught me how to love / My garden became greenery with this herb." (Page-23)
In south-east Asian countries poets in their premature times write rhymes of love. It is quite expected. And after learning the nature and the nature of human being he or she goes to various deep core of beauty because poetry is a creation of beauty and love. This is the norm of optimistic poet and for those who take life as creation, innovation. The whole anthology 'Kuashar Chador' (Dews Wrapper) moved around love with her 79 poems.
The poems set here exposed with plain verses and plain meaning. There is no ambiguity and no compound indications. This is why reading or reciting these poems taste sweet.
Kuashar Chador is a garland of various fragrant and colourful flowers of woodlands that is dedicated to her lover, i.e. the poetry lovers, i.e. poetry readers. Those who like to read nice verses, sweet rhymes; this collection is a good time keeper for them. Here the poet dedicates her basket of lucid loves as
'Never say never again'.
Silent flute playing now
Perchance news of fiancée on bough
The spring garden in breeze
Recalling songs of the memories
In cores of flowers
Pouring thousand smiles' showers  
Perchance it's You
Giving birth an ocean of dew
What a faith and beauty rain
Never say never again. (Silent flute-Page: 37)
This way the all courtship goes on.   

Kuashar Chador (Dews Wrapper)/ Fatema Khatun Mohima/ Published/ 2021, 21st February Boimela/ Cover designed by/ Mizan Rahaman/ Published by/ Doel, Dhaka/ Price/ Tk. 200









