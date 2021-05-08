Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop using plastics  

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Dear Sir

Annually, 87,000 tonnes of single use Plastics have been dumped in Bangladesh while 100 million have been thrown into the ocean all over the world. Due to excessive dumping of plastic in the Bay of Bengal, Saint Martin Island is at risk of being submerged. Government has already talked about making limited entry of tourists to this island. Covid-19 crisis has taken the threat to a new level. Lack of proper policy adoption, plastics are dumped away randomly even measures haven't introduced to identify and to recycle this goods.

Around 73,000 tonnes of plastic waste end up in the sea every day through the Padma, Jamuna and Meghna rivers. In Old Dhaka, around 250 tonnes of non-recyclable products, such as straws and plastic cutlery, are sold every month. The growth in biowaste production is 5.2% while that in plastic waste is 7.5%.

So it is time to reach a sustainable solution from now on. Perfect modeling should be designed to create a positive outcome in the next few years.

As we need to implement the SDG so we have to protect our environment at any cost. Plastic is one of the menacing elements of that. SDG 17 which directs the partnership to achieve the goals is also mandatory to achieve success confronting this problem. It's not a problem of an individual state. So 1st world countries should collaborate with developing countries like Bangladesh to fight against this global problem. Adopting policy and implementing properly is the major challenge here.

Shafin saif
Student, Jahangirnagar University



