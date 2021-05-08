Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Op-Ed

Myanmar military outmaneuvers ASEAN neighbours

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
AZEEM IBRAHIM

 
Myanmar military outmaneuvers ASEAN neighbours

Myanmar military outmaneuvers ASEAN neighbours

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is trying to play peacemaker in the ongoing dispute between the people of Myanmar and their democratically elected representatives on the one side, and the Myanmar military, the Tatmadaw, which took power in a coup on Feb. 1, on the other. Their efforts so far have been a stark failure.

ASEAN has had, since its inception, a policy of noninterference in the domestic affairs of its member countries. It has historically gone to great lengths to uphold this policy. Until, that is, the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar over the past decade forced ASEAN members, both outside of the official structures of the bloc's bureaucracy and also within it, to increasingly pressure Myanmar on the issue. This is not least because most ASEAN member countries were affected by the waves of refugees fleeing Myanmar as the country cracked down ever more intensely on this long-marginalized group of people.

Since the February coup, ASEAN members will have rightly feared fresh violence and instability in the country, including a ratcheting up of long-simmering ethnic conflicts that could create fresh refugee outflows from the country. Self-interest, as much as humanitarian concern, forced them to try to bring the Tatmadaw to the negotiation table with the pro-democracy protesters and the previously elected representatives of the people of Myanmar.

At first, there was some hope that pressure from ASEAN might move the dial on the internal dynamics of the growing conflict over the coup in Myanmar. The leaders of the Tatmadaw dutifully attended last month's peace conference organized by ASEAN and played the part of a responsible party to the discussions. But then, as soon as he got back to Myanmar, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said that the proposal that came out of those discussions would only be "positively considered" after the country's "stability" is secured.

In other words, the stance of the Tatmadaw has not changed at all and it will not budge on any issue until the protesters give up and go home. And, in the unlikely scenario that the protesters would be naive enough to do so, the Tatmadaw has not in fact committed to taking any action beyond "considering" the peace proposals.

On the other hand, ASEAN met with Aung Hlaing as the leader and representative of Myanmar, which is to say that the junta can claim that the summit legitimized its position, at least implicitly. It is difficult to see how much weight such a claim would carry, and who might be swayed by it, but it nevertheless looks like the ASEAN countries have been played. The Tatmadaw did not attend the summit to engage with the peace process proposed by the hosts. It did so to perform the part of a legitimate government of a member state in an internationally recognized forum.

But perhaps the other ASEAN countries can learn from this slap in the face. They are not dealing with honest actors, acting in good faith. And when words fail, action is the only recourse left. Given their historical commitment to noninterference, it is unlikely that the ASEAN club will move swiftly or forcefully in retaliation. But as instability persists in Myanmar, and as the likelihood of an all-out civil war in the country grows, ASEAN members will increasingly feel the pressure to act.

As to what they can do: They can sanction the junta as illegitimate and refuse any further diplomatic contact with it; they can boot Myanmar out of the ASEAN club altogether; they can impose trade embargoes; and they can offer various degrees of support to the protesters and the recently announced Government of National Unity, from diplomatic to financial and even pledging to back it in any military confrontation should things come to that.

Such a clear statement of intent from the ASEAN countries would be most helpful in steering the military away from the path of certain confrontation. But, alas, given the default diplomatic stance of these countries, this is very unlikely to happen. Things will thus likely get worse in Myanmar before they get better.
Dr Azeem Ibrahim is a Director at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington and Research Professor at the Strategic Studies Institute US Army War College.
Source: arabnews.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop using plastics  
Myanmar military outmaneuvers ASEAN neighbours
Paid media and fake news versus the fair scribe
Initiative must be taken to prevent boat accident
Ensure concerted efforts to tackle C-19
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Fire incident in the Sundarbans!
Plastic pollution: Health effects


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft