GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, May 7: A mobile court here on Wednesday sentenced three drug addicts in different terms in jail in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

The jailed people are Md Rubel, 23, Md Rupchan, 40, Md Wali Ullah, 40, Hanifuzzaman Ajad, 42, and Md Manik Mia, 35.

A team of the Department of Narcotics Control conducted a drive in Gouripur Municipality area and detained them while consuming drugs.