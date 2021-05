Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil distributed clothes among the underprivileged children

Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil distributed clothes among the underprivileged children at Shishu Academy auditorium in the city on Thursday (L) while food items being distributed on the Gandhi Ashram premises in Atrai Upazila of Naogaon on Friday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. photos: observer