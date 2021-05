BHOLA, May 7: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Md Ripon, 26, was the son of Md Dulal Mia, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Shibpur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Md Enayet Hossain said a thunderbolt struck him when he along with cattle was returning home from a field in the area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.