Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:55 PM
Home Countryside

65 detained in six districts

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

A total of 65 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Noakhali, Bhola and Thakurgaon, in five days.  
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police detained three suspected muggers from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.
The arrested persons are: Md Hridoy Hossain, 22, Younus Mahmud Bijoy, 26, and Jasim Uddin, 26.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Hafizur Rahman said on information that a gang of muggers were preparing to commit snatching, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kanchpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the morning.
They tried to flee sensing the presence of the team. But, the law enforcers caught three of them and recovered a sharp weapon and Tk 1,100 in cash from their possessions.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 50 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 35 people on different charges in the city.
A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.
Of the arrested persons, three had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest 25 were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
On the other hand, police, in separate drives, detained 15 people in the city on Monday night on charge of gambling.
RMP in a press release said two separate drives were conducted in Sagorpara Ballabhganj Mohalla under Boalia PS and Khorbona Nadirpar area in the city at night.
Some 10 people were arrested from a house of Sagorpara Ballabhganj Mohalla and five others from Khorbona Nadirpar area.
However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.
SIRAJGANJ: Eight leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were arrested from a secret meeting in Ullapara Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Ullapara Upazila Unit Jamaat former ameer Md Saiful Islam and his wife and the upazila unit Mahila Jamaat Ameer Mosammat Eliza Parvin were also among the arrested.
Police arrested them from a house in Jhikira Mahalla area under Ullapara Municipality at early hours and sent them to jail following a court order in the afternoon.
Police sources said on information that Jamaat leaders of the upazila unit sat in a meeting in the area and were planning subversive acts, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there and arrested them.
Ullapara Model PS OC Dipak Kumer Das confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Special Power Act was filed against them in this connection.
NOAKHALI: Angry people beat up a union parishad (UP) member and then handed him over to police on allegation of attempting to rape a woman in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday midnight.
The woman's father has filed a case with Companiganj PS in this connection, said its OC Meer Jahedul Haque Rony.
The arrested accused is identified as Helal Hossain, a member of Ward No. 4 under Char Elahi UP.
Confirming the matter, Char Elahi UP Chairman Abdur Razzaque said Helal was handed over to police.
The victim said Helal had long been harassing her over mobile phone. On Monday night, he entered the room of the woman to talk to her and tried to violate her.
Hearing her scream, locals rushed to the scene and caught Helal red-handed.
BHOLA: A contract killer, who killed two siblings and beheaded the bodies in Char Fasson Upazila recently, has been arrested from Kaptanbazar area of Chattogram on Monday.
Arrested Shariful Islam Sharif is a truck driver.
He was arrested night and taken to the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) on Tuesday afternoon for questioning.
Bhola SP Sarkar Mohammad Kaisar said police recovered burnt decapitated bodies of two sibling brothers Dulal Shil and Tapan Shil from a garden in Aslampur area of the upazila.
After 14 days, police recovered the heads of two siblings from inside a septic tank in Farazi Barir Mohalla of Aslampur area following the confessional statement of three accused persons Billal, Kashem, and Abu Majhi.
THAKURGAON: Police, in a drive on Saturday, detained two members of a racket of brokers from Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital in the district town.
A team of Thakurgaon Sadar PS conducted the drive following allegation against brokers for cheating with patients at emergency department and their relatives.


