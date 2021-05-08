Video
Home Countryside

Physically-disabled boy burnt alive

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, May 7: A physically-disabled boy was burnt to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mainuddin, 15, son of ANM Mahiuddin, a resident of Dingamanik Village under Charmonai Union in the upazila.
Charmonai Union Parishad (UP) Ward No. 4 Member Md Helal Uddin said the fire began from a gas stove in a kitchen in the area at around 4am and soon engulfed the house.
At that time, everybody managed to get out of the house except Mainuddin.


