Physically-disabled boy burnt alive

BARISHAL, May 7: A physically-disabled boy was burnt to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mainuddin, 15, son of ANM Mahiuddin, a resident of Dingamanik Village under Charmonai Union in the upazila.

Charmonai Union Parishad (UP) Ward No. 4 Member Md Helal Uddin said the fire began from a gas stove in a kitchen in the area at around 4am and soon engulfed the house.

At that time, everybody managed to get out of the house except Mainuddin.





