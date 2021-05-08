Video
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Countryside

Five unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Five people including two minor boys died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Kushtia, Kurigram and Dinajpur, recently.
KUSHTIA: Two construction workers died after inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank in Jugia Palpara area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Sadek Bachchu, son of Chhamed Mandal, and Manik, son of Ruhul of Paschim Gobindpur Village in Mirpur Upazila.
Local sources said Manik first got down into the septic tank in the house of Sadek's sister in the morning.  Later, Manik went inside as Sadek did not respond.
Sadek's sister raised an alarm when none of them came out. Local residents pulled the duo out of the septic tank and rushed them to Kushtia General Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Model Police Station (PS) Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident.
KURIGRAM: A man died after falling from a tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Rabiul Islam, 35, was the son of late Faridul Haque, a resident of Kazipara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Rabiul fell onto ground from a rain tree while cutting its branches in the morning.
Locals rescued him and took to Kurigram Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabiul dead.
DINAJPUR: Two minor cousins were killed as a mud-wall collapsed on them in Nababganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Shahrier Rahman Siam, 10, son of Ziaur Rahman, and Faijur Islam Aksash, 6, son of Ashraful Islam, residents of Raghabendrapur Kutipara Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family members said they were playing beside an abandoned house in the area at around 11am.
At one point, a mud-wall collapsed on them, which left the duo critically injured.
Later, they died on the way to a local hospital.
Nababganj PS Official Abdus Salam confirmed the incident.


