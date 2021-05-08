Three killed in road mishaps in three dists

Three people including a schoolgirl were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sirajganj, on Thursday.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A postmaster was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque, son of Rahat Ali, a resident of Tenthulia Majhpara Village under Bausha Union in the upazila. He worked as a sub-post master at Tenthulia Post Office.

Local sources said a Bhotbhoti (local vehicle) hit Azizul on the Tenthulia-Digha Road nearby the post office at around 8:30am while he was going to Arani, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the Bhotbhoti, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A schoolgirl died as her scarf got tangled with one of the wheels of a rickshaw in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rubayet Afroz Senjuti, 15, a tenth grader at Bhaluka Government Girls' High School. She was the only daughter of Ruhul Amin Master, a resident of Satenga Village in the upazila.

The accident occurred when Senjuti was going back home with her mother from a neighbour's home in the morning.

Bhaluka Model PS sources confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monir Sheikh, a resident of Bagatipara Upazila in Natore District.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Shahjahan Ali said Monir was going to Gazipur from his home by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a truck rammed into the motorcycle in Khalkula area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway at around 7am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.







