Banglabandha Port set to be Corona hotspot



Banglabandha Land Port. photo: observer

There is no much monitoring in this four-state linking land port of the country.

The land port and borders have been locked for more than two weeks in the backdrop of desperate second corona wave in neighbouring India, which is recording unexpected corona case, but due to apathy of the port authorities all import-export activities are going on without maintaining the health guidelines; truck drivers and helpers coming from India, Nepal and Bhutan are roaming freely without wearing mask.

They are also being followed by local labourers, traders, and employees of the port.

In this situation, locals are apprehending corona risk and its transmission through the port.

During the last year's first wave, medical team had worked with thermal scanner in the port; but this year, it is not seen to work.

Despite closing the immigration, over 200 trucks, laden with different commodities, are entering the port every day.

Locals said, it is urgent to take strict step to check transmission of the Indian variant through the border.

A visit to the land port found different people including drivers and helpers of India, Bhutan and Nepal moving office to office with files; they were making hour-long gathering in front of these offices. They are supposed to abide by the health guideline.

Requesting anonymity, a number of traders said, until unloading commodities, some of them are passing night and roaming unmasked.

According to them, if the free-move continues, the land port is likely to turn a corona hot spot.

Indian truck driver Govinda Ray said, "At the time of coming from India, our health is checked, and our vehicles are sprayed. But we are not tested after entering Banglbandha. It would be better for all if there is heath check-up and strict complying rules."

Bangladeshi truck driver Hamidur Islam said, "I am here for the last one week. I have come back from India after unloading goods. But I did see checking and surveillance nowhere."

"Indian drivers come with their vehicles, but they are not checked. We are also in risk condition with them," he mentioned.

In-Charge of the land port Abul Kalam Azad said, amid lockdown, the land port is running. 'We are trying to conduct activities in the compliance of health guidelines and social distancing.'

'We are asking drivers and helpers to wear masks', he claimed, adding, also masks are being given to those who don't have.

'With the rising corona cases in India, everyday several hundred vehicles are entering the port, we are keeping drivers and helpers under special surveillance', he further said.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohag Chandra Saha said, the port activities are going on in a limited scale amid the lockdown. No decision has come about keeping the port locked, he mentioned.

He further said, awareness about health rules is being made and mask distributed.

Despite that if the health guidelines are flouted, necessary measures will be taken, he gave assurance.

The citizens who will come from India through this land port will be put in a 14-day compulsory quarantine, he informed, adding, a temporary quarantine centre has been opened.







TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, May 7: None is abiding by heath guidelines in Banglabandha Land Port in Tentulia Upazila of the district.There is no much monitoring in this four-state linking land port of the country.The land port and borders have been locked for more than two weeks in the backdrop of desperate second corona wave in neighbouring India, which is recording unexpected corona case, but due to apathy of the port authorities all import-export activities are going on without maintaining the health guidelines; truck drivers and helpers coming from India, Nepal and Bhutan are roaming freely without wearing mask.They are also being followed by local labourers, traders, and employees of the port.In this situation, locals are apprehending corona risk and its transmission through the port.During the last year's first wave, medical team had worked with thermal scanner in the port; but this year, it is not seen to work.Despite closing the immigration, over 200 trucks, laden with different commodities, are entering the port every day.Locals said, it is urgent to take strict step to check transmission of the Indian variant through the border.A visit to the land port found different people including drivers and helpers of India, Bhutan and Nepal moving office to office with files; they were making hour-long gathering in front of these offices. They are supposed to abide by the health guideline.Requesting anonymity, a number of traders said, until unloading commodities, some of them are passing night and roaming unmasked.According to them, if the free-move continues, the land port is likely to turn a corona hot spot.Indian truck driver Govinda Ray said, "At the time of coming from India, our health is checked, and our vehicles are sprayed. But we are not tested after entering Banglbandha. It would be better for all if there is heath check-up and strict complying rules."Bangladeshi truck driver Hamidur Islam said, "I am here for the last one week. I have come back from India after unloading goods. But I did see checking and surveillance nowhere.""Indian drivers come with their vehicles, but they are not checked. We are also in risk condition with them," he mentioned.In-Charge of the land port Abul Kalam Azad said, amid lockdown, the land port is running. 'We are trying to conduct activities in the compliance of health guidelines and social distancing.''We are asking drivers and helpers to wear masks', he claimed, adding, also masks are being given to those who don't have.'With the rising corona cases in India, everyday several hundred vehicles are entering the port, we are keeping drivers and helpers under special surveillance', he further said.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohag Chandra Saha said, the port activities are going on in a limited scale amid the lockdown. No decision has come about keeping the port locked, he mentioned.He further said, awareness about health rules is being made and mask distributed.Despite that if the health guidelines are flouted, necessary measures will be taken, he gave assurance.The citizens who will come from India through this land port will be put in a 14-day compulsory quarantine, he informed, adding, a temporary quarantine centre has been opened.