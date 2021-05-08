Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021
Home Countryside

Paddy procurement begins in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, May 7: The Directorate General of Food has begun procuring Boro paddy and rice from local farmers in the district through using apps.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, as chief guest, inaugurated the programme on the Sadar Upazila Parishad Godown premises in the town on Wednesday.
District Food Controller Sheikh Moshir Rahman presided over the programme.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed and Upazila Parishad Chairman Mojibur Rahman Khaleque, among others, were also present at the programme.
District Food Controller Sheikh Moshir Rahman said a total of 4,884 metric tons of paddy with Tk 27 per kg and 3,233 metric tons of rice with Tk 40 per kg will be procured from seven upazilas of the district.
The procured paddy and rice will be stored at eight godowns in the district.


