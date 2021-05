State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (Rtd) Zahid Faruk Shamim







State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (Rtd) Zahid Faruk Shamim, MP, as chief guest, distributed relief materials among about 1,500 destitute people at Barishal Shahid Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium in the city on Thursday. Barishal District administration organised the programme with DC Md Jashim Uddin Haider in the chair. photo: observer