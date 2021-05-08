Newborn baby among eight found dead in seven dists

Eight people including a newborn baby and two minor children were found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Satkhira, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Natore, Feni, Manikganj and Kurigram, in two days.

SATKHIRA: A youth and a septuagenarian man were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Debhata upazilas of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Bokchara Village in Sadar Upazila; and Mohammad Ali, 71, of Town Sreepur Village in Debhata.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain said the body of Alamgir with his hands and legs tied was found at a fish enclosure in Bokchara Village in the morning.

On the other hand, Mohammad Ali, undergoing treatment at Debhata Upazila Health Complex, was found hanging from the bathroom's window.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Debhata PS OC Biplob Kumar Saha said the man might have committed suicide failing to endure his pain.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of an indigenous youth from a paddy field in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jewel Mardi, 20, son of Sudhir Mardi, a resident of Beldanga Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in Tetultala Village at around 8:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that miscreants might have killed Jewel sometime at night and left the body at the paddy field.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the severed body parts of a woman from Manda Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals found the body parts lying on the ground beside Nurjahan Bricks in Satbaria area on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, a team of the law enforcers went to the scene and recovered the body parts of the woman.

Confirming the matter, Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman said police assumed that she might have been killed in a road accident on the highway.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor child from a maize field in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Mahibullah, 7, son of Isahaq Ali, a resident of Gutia Mahishmari Village in Singra Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Mahibullah along with his mother came to his maternal grandparents' home in Sabgari Village in the upazila a couple of days back.

However, Mahibullah went out of the house at around 5pm, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body in a sack at a maize field in the area at round 9pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested one Md Nayon, son of Montu of the area, on Friday for interrogation.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

FENI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor girl in the district town on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Anisha, 11, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Shahidul Islam, a resident of Majbaria Village under Kalidah Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. She was a sixth grader at a local madrasa.

The deceased's mother said they went to neighbour's house at night keeping Anisha alone in the house.

After returning home, they found the throat-slit body of Anisha at the roof of the building.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Superintendent of Feni Police Khandakar Nurunnabi confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Locals spotted the body of a four-month-old girl in a sack beside a road adjacent to Begum Jarina Degree College. They made a call to emergency helpline 999 and informed it.

However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Manikganj Sadar PS.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Later, locals buried the body at a local graveyard after holding a namaz-e-janaza.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Shah Zaman confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a mentally-disabled young man from Bamnachhara area in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sajedul Islam, 25, was the son of Kaisar Ali, a resident of Bamnachhara Sarkerpara area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Ulipur PS OC Imtiaz Kabir said Sajedul had long been suffering from mental illness.

However, he went out of the house on Wednesday night, but did not return.

Later, locals found him hanging from a tree in the area on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.







