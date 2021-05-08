Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Countryside

Newborn baby among eight found dead in seven dists

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Eight people including a newborn baby and two minor children were found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Satkhira, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Natore, Feni, Manikganj and Kurigram, in two days.  
SATKHIRA: A youth and a septuagenarian man were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Debhata upazilas of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Bokchara Village in Sadar Upazila; and Mohammad Ali, 71, of Town Sreepur Village in Debhata.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain said the body of Alamgir with his hands and legs tied was found at a fish enclosure in Bokchara Village in the morning.
On the other hand, Mohammad Ali, undergoing treatment at Debhata Upazila Health Complex, was found hanging from the bathroom's window.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Debhata PS OC Biplob Kumar Saha said the man might have committed suicide failing to endure his pain.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of an indigenous youth from a paddy field in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jewel Mardi, 20, son of Sudhir Mardi, a resident of Beldanga Village in the upazila.  
Police sources said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in Tetultala Village at around 8:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that miscreants might have killed Jewel sometime at night and left the body at the paddy field.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the severed body parts of a woman from Manda Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals found the body parts lying on the ground beside Nurjahan Bricks in Satbaria area on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway at around 9am and informed police.
Being informed, a team of the law enforcers went to the scene and recovered the body parts of the woman.
Confirming the matter, Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman said police assumed that she might have been killed in a road accident on the highway.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor child from a maize field in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Mahibullah, 7, son of Isahaq Ali, a resident of Gutia Mahishmari Village in Singra Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said Mahibullah along with his mother came to his maternal grandparents' home in Sabgari Village in the upazila a couple of days back.
However, Mahibullah went out of the house at around 5pm, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted his body in a sack at a maize field in the area at round 9pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested one Md Nayon, son of Montu of the area, on Friday for interrogation.
Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.     
FENI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor girl in the district town on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Anisha, 11, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Shahidul Islam, a resident of Majbaria Village under Kalidah Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. She was a sixth grader at a local madrasa.
The deceased's mother said they went to neighbour's house at night keeping Anisha alone in the house.
After returning home, they found the throat-slit body of Anisha at the roof of the building.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Superintendent of Feni Police Khandakar Nurunnabi confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Locals spotted the body of a four-month-old girl in a sack beside a road adjacent to Begum Jarina Degree College. They made a call to emergency helpline 999 and informed it.
However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Manikganj Sadar PS.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Later, locals buried the body at a local graveyard after holding a namaz-e-janaza.
Sub-Inspector of the PS Shah Zaman confirmed the incident.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a mentally-disabled young man from Bamnachhara area in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Sajedul Islam, 25, was the son of Kaisar Ali, a resident of Bamnachhara Sarkerpara area in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Ulipur PS OC Imtiaz Kabir said Sajedul had long been suffering from mental illness.
However, he went out of the house on Wednesday night, but did not return.
Later, locals found him hanging from a tree in the area on Thursday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five drug addicts jailed at Gouripur
Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil distributed clothes among the underprivileged children
Farmer killed by lightning strike in Bhola
65 detained in six districts
Man electrocuted in Noakhali
Physically-disabled boy burnt alive
Five unnatural deaths in three districts
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft