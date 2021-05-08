Video
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:54 PM
Home Countryside

Nine people nabbed with drugs in five districts

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Nine people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Dinajpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Bogura and Joypurhat, in four days.
DINAJPUR: Police have detained two people along with 450 yaba tablets in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested persons are Arif Hossain Munna, 25, and Akash Hossain, 23, residents of Dharanda Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Hili Bazar and detained them along with the yaba tablets.
Police also seized a three-wheeler used for carrying drugs.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a listed drug dealer with 1kg of cannabis from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The arrested person is Wadud, 52, son of Sayed Ali, a resident of Nama Langair area under Langair Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nama Langair area in the afternoon and arrested Wadud with the cannabis.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pagla PS, the arrested was produced before the court.
Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the matter.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action battalion (RAB), in a drive, have detained an alleged drug trader along with 100 yaba tablets from Babuganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Al Amin Hawlader, 27.
A press release issued by Barishal RAB Headquarters on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhuterdia Village on Tuesday afternoon and detained Al Amin Hawlader.
Later, the RAB members recovered 100 yaba tablets from his possession and seized his motorcycle.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Babuganj PS, the arrested was handed over to police.
BOGURA: Four people were arrested along with 282 bottles of phensedyl from a parcel train at Natore Station under Santahar Railway PS in the district.
The arrested persons are railway security member Alamgir Mia, 32, of Saghata Upazila in Gaibandha; railway electrician Abdul Karim, 33, of Ranisankail Upazila of Thakurgaon; and Rubel Hossain, 23, of Fulbari Upazila, and Kawsar Ali, 26, of Birampur Upazila in Dinajpur.
According to the case statement, members of Rapid Action Battalion-5 recovered the contraband syrup from the cabin of electrician and detained them.
After filing of a case with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Santahar Railway PS OC Manjer Ali confirmed the matter.
JOYPURHAT: RAB members detained a man along with yaba tablets in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Detained person is Sahab Uddin, 40, a resident of Kasbasagorpur Village under the upazila.
On information, a RAB team conducted a drive in Purbo Ramchandrapur area and detained him. The elite force members also recovered 547 yaba tablets from his possession.
Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Camp Commander ASP SM Fajlul Haque said the RAB, later, handed over them to Panchbibi PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.


