Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including two girls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Chandpur and Noakhali, in three days.

FARIDPUR: An 8-year-old child in Madhukhali Upazila of the district has reportedly taken her own life on Thursday after her poor parents failed to buy her bangles and ribbons ahead of the Eid.

Deceased Bithi was the daughter of Samir Sheikh, a resident of Gohailpara Village under Bagat Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Bithi has been demanding red bangles and hair ribbons for Eid but her mother told her to wait until the mill pays her wage.

The girl, apparently upset with the refusal, chose to take her life, said her family.

"I promised to get her everything by Eid day. But who knew she wouldn't wait!" said her mother Asma Begum.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhukhali Police Station (PS) Rathindranath Tarafdar confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Farjana Akter Sathi, 16, was the daughter of Harun-or-Rashid, a resident of Dakshin Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at a local madrasa.

Local sources said the family tried to marry off Sathi ignoring her opinion and fixed her marriage date.

Later, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Faridganj PS OC Moniruzzaman Shahid Hossain confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Belal Sawdagar, 35, was a resident of Char Noman Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Belal took poison inside his shop after closing the door in the afternoon.

Sub-Inspector of Char Jabbar PS Dipak Chandra Nath said he committed suicide over family issues.

However, police recovered his body from Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex at around 3pm and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident.





