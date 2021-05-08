Meteorological office in Madaripur turns risky



The deplorable meteorological office building in Madaripur. photo: observer

According to sources, people are deprived of desired services from the office; and employees are suffering from insecurity.

Back in 1984, the Met Office started functioning in the old building of the then Hindu landlord Balram Saha in Bakultala area near Kulpadmi bazar of Madaripur town by purchasing more than one acre land including the old building. Since then, official functioning has been going on in that building. Now the old building has now become unusable.

A small 40-foot, three-room building attached to the front of the main building was officially declared abandoned in 1980. A tender was also invited for its removal. But the abandoned part of the building was not demolished in suspicion of not getting a fair price.

Staffs concerned have to do official work in one room on the first floor and on the second floor; the floor of the main building of the meteorological office is not hygienic; cracks are developed in many parts of the main building; the roof plaster is falling off. The colour of the walls inside and outside has become gray.

In rainy day, water leaks through the roof and enters the room; valuable office equipment and necessary document are getting wet; staffs are doing their duties in panic because of slight vibration and heavy storm.

Some locals, on condition of anonymity, said, drug addicts are using the office area in afternoon and evening.

The meteorological office area has become a den for drug addicts; addicts are taking alcohol and cannabis at night; no one dares to protest it.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Madaripur, Golam Mostafa Russell said, a police team is monitoring drug activities.

Md Moniruzzaman, in-charge of Meteorological Office, said, there are six posts in the meteorological office; one out of five staffs is currently sick; there is no 4th class employee.

The main gate has to be kept closed always for the security of the office in the absence of security guard; and inside and outside of the office is unclean as there is no cleaner.

There is a fear of poisonous snakes as the roads are not clean, he mentioned, adding, "I have also written about these problems elaborately to the higher authorities many times for construction of new buildings. But no effective result has been found in this regard till today."

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun said, "I will inspect immediately the risky meteorological office and proper step will be taken in this regard."







