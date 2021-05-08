Three drown in two dists

Three minor children including two girls drowned in separate water bodies in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi, on Thursday.

BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Md Osman, 6, son of Md Ibrahim, and Sadia, 5, daughter of Md Bashir. They were residents of Pourakathali area under Bhola Municipality.

Local sources said they slipped into a pond adjacent to their house in the evening while playing on its bank.

After searching, the relatives found the floating bodies on the water and recovered those.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Swarna Parvin, 10, daughter of Kamrul Islam, a resident of Chakchhatari Village in the upazila. She was a third grader at a local government primary school.

Local sources said Swarna went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while bathing in it.

After searching, locals found Swarna at the pond and took her to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.







