Vaccines must be given to states for free: Mamata govt to SC

NEW DELHI, May 7: Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal told the Supreme Court on Friday that there should be a uniform vaccination policy and the new differential pricing mechanism in the latest phase of inoculations must be scrapped.

The Centre must take immediate steps to ensure vaccines are made available and given to states free of cost, Bengal says.

"States cannot make to negotiate and bargain individually on vaccine prices. States will be compelled to allocate funds for vaccines, which will have a crippling effect on an already stretched health infrastructure," the state said in its affidavit ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the vaccine policy next Monday. -NDTV