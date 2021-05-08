Very disappointing, unexpectedly so: Sonia on polls results

NEW DELHI, May 7: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday described the party's performance in last month's Assembly elections as "very disappointing" and added that it was "unexpectedly so".

Mrs Gandhi said the CWC (Congress Working Committee) - the party's highest decision-making body - would meet soon to review the results. "... but it goes without saying that we, as a party collective, must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility," she said.

"Unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so. The CWC is meeting shortly to review results..." she said at a virtual meet of the Congress Parliamentary Party, as she congratulated Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin for their wins.

The Congress struggled to appeal to voters in this round of Assembly elections. -NDTV





