KSA wants to see 'verifiable deeds' from talks with Iran

DUBAI, May 7: A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see "verifiable deeds".

The comments by Ambassador Rayed Krimly, head of policy planning at the ministry, were the first public confirmation from Riyadh that the rivals - who severed ties in 2016 - were holding direct talks.

"As to current Saudi-Iranian talks they aim to explore ways to reduce tensions in the region," Krimly told Reuters.

"We hope they prove successful, but it is too early, and premature, to reach any definitive conclusions. Our evaluation will be based on verifiable deeds, and not proclamations." -REUTERS







