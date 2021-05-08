Johnson hails party’s crushing win in UK Labour stronghold

LONDON, May 7: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed early election results in Britain's first major vote since Brexit and the pandemic, including a stunning by-election victory for his Conservative party in an opposition Labour stronghold.

The "Super Thursday" local and regional contests could reshape the UK as pro-independence forces in Scotland, where voting for the devolved parliament was also held, bid to break away.

Comprehensive results in Scotland are due on Saturday.

But in the initial returns in England on Friday, the Conservatives were performing strongly in various regions and won by a landslide in the northeast parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, in a bitter blow for Labour and its leader Keir Starmer.

The rust-belt town constituency, which is deep in traditional Labour heartlands and has never voted Conservative since its creation in 1974, saw a 16 percent swing to the Tories.

"It's a very encouraging set of results so far," Johnson told reporters.

"What this election shows is that people want a party and a government that is focused on them, focused on delivering change," he added on a celebratory visit to Hartlepool.

Newly-elected Tory MP Jill Mortimer called her win "truly historic" and accused Labour of taking its people "for granted for too long".

The result continues the trend from the last election in December 2019, when Brexit was the dominant issue and Conservatives grabbed a string of seats across Labour's so-called "Red Wall" heartlands in northern England.

The vote in strongly pro-Brexit Hartlepool, held alongside local elections across much of the country, came about after its Labour incumbent quit over sexual harassment allegations.

In 2019 -- Labour's worst election result since 1935, under the hard-left leadership of Jeremy Corbyn -- around a quarter of Hartlepool's electorate opted for the upstart Brexit Party.

Now, with Britain's withdrawal from the European Union complete and that party rebranded, those voters appeared to flock to the Conservatives.

The result will ratchet up the pressure on Starmer, elected leader a year ago promising to rebuild the party and reconnect with traditional voters.

Senior party MP Steve Reed called the result "shattering".

"It tells us that the pace of change in the Labour Party has not been fast enough," he told the BBC.

Starmer had already played down expectations, stressing that rebuilding Labour would take more than a year.

In Hartlepool, a giant inflatable Johnson appeared outside the building where the vote count was taking place. The balloon prime minister, complete with trademark scruffy blond hair, gave two thumbs up. -AFP





