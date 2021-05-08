Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Foreign News

Johnson hails party’s crushing win in UK Labour stronghold

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LONDON, May 7: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed early election results in Britain's first major vote since Brexit and the pandemic, including a stunning by-election victory for his Conservative party in an opposition Labour stronghold.
The "Super Thursday" local and regional contests could reshape the UK as pro-independence forces in Scotland, where voting for the devolved parliament was also held, bid to break away.
Comprehensive results in Scotland are due on Saturday.
But in the initial returns in England on Friday, the Conservatives were performing strongly in various regions and won by a landslide in the northeast parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, in a bitter blow for Labour and its leader Keir Starmer.
The rust-belt town constituency, which is deep in traditional Labour heartlands and has never voted Conservative since its creation in 1974, saw a 16 percent swing to the Tories.
"It's a very encouraging set of results so far," Johnson told reporters.
"What this election shows is that people want a party and a government that is focused on them, focused on delivering change," he added on a celebratory visit to Hartlepool.
Newly-elected Tory MP Jill Mortimer called her win "truly historic" and accused Labour of taking its people "for granted for too long".
The result continues the trend from the last election in December 2019, when Brexit was the dominant issue and Conservatives grabbed a string of seats across Labour's so-called "Red Wall" heartlands in northern England.
The vote in strongly pro-Brexit Hartlepool, held alongside local elections across much of the country, came about after its Labour incumbent quit over sexual harassment allegations.
In 2019 -- Labour's worst election result since 1935, under the hard-left leadership of Jeremy Corbyn -- around a quarter of Hartlepool's electorate opted for the upstart Brexit Party.
Now, with Britain's withdrawal from the European Union complete and that party rebranded, those voters appeared to flock to the Conservatives.
The result will ratchet up the pressure on Starmer, elected leader a year ago promising to rebuild the party and reconnect with traditional voters.
Senior party MP Steve Reed called the result "shattering".
"It tells us that the pace of change in the Labour Party has not been fast enough," he told the BBC.
Starmer had already played down expectations, stressing that rebuilding Labour would take more than a year.
In Hartlepool, a giant inflatable Johnson appeared outside the building where the vote count was taking place. The balloon prime minister, complete with trademark scruffy blond hair, gave two thumbs up.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vaccines must be given to states for free: Mamata govt to SC
Very disappointing, unexpectedly so: Sonia on polls results
KSA wants to see 'verifiable deeds' from talks with Iran
Johnson hails party’s crushing win in UK Labour stronghold
The bodies of two reported Palestinian attackers, killed by Israeli security forces
Myanmar junta bans satellite TV in media crackdown
Global Covid causes 6.9m deaths, more than double officially recorded: Study
Fishing boats surround the drilling platform ship "Aeolus" in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc,


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft