Global Covid causes 6.9m deaths, more than double officially recorded: Study

WASHINGTON, May 7: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 6.9 million deaths across the world, more than double the number officially recorded, a new analysis from the University of Washington, DC's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated.

Deaths go unreported as most countries only record those that occur in hospitals or of patients with a confirmed infection, the report which came out on Thursday, revealed.

Current reported estimates showed more than 155 million infections worldwide with at least 3.25 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The IHME is an independent health research organisation that provides a comparable measurement of the world's health problems and has been cited in the past by the White House and its reports are watched closely by public health officials.

The reported COVID-19 mortality is strongly related to the levels of testing in a country, the IHME said.

"If you don't test very much, you're most likely to miss COVID deaths," Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in a briefing call with journalists.

IHME estimated total COVID-19 deaths by comparing anticipated deaths from all causes based on pre-pandemic trends with the actual number of all deaths caused during the pandemic.

In the United States, the analysis estimated COVID-19 related deaths of more than 905,000. Official figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday estimated 575,491 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan was extended on Friday, less than three months before the Olympics, as India logged yet another record number of infections.

While many Western nations have begun a gradual opening-up -- Germany on Friday declared that a recent surge of infections had been "broken" -- much of the world continues to battle a virus that has now claimed more than 3.2 million lives.

Japan's Covid-19 outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, with around 10,500 deaths.

But its vaccine rollout is moving slowly and more infectious variants are driving fresh waves of contagion, with record case numbers seen in some regions and medics warning that hospitals are under strain.

The pandemic has disrupted test events for the upcoming Olympics, with several postponed, cancelled or moved abroad, although the Diving World Cup and a rowing qualifier went ahead this week in Tokyo with athletes from abroad.

The emergency measures, less strict than blanket lockdowns in other countries, had been due to end on May 11 but will now continue until the end of the month, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

"The number of new virus cases is at a high level in major cities, while hospitals continue to be overwhelmed in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures," he said. The recent surge has forced Olympic torch relays off Japan's roads, with the world's oldest person, a Japanese woman aged 118, giving up her spot in the event.

Grappling with the world's worst surge is India, where record daily cases have seen the country register up to half of all global infections in the past week. -REUTERS,AFP







