Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 May, 2021, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected       Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant       
Home Foreign News

Global Covid causes 6.9m deaths, more than double officially recorded: Study

Japan extends virus emergency as India posts record infections

Published : Saturday, 8 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

WASHINGTON, May 7: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 6.9 million deaths across the world, more than double the number officially recorded, a new analysis from the University of Washington, DC's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated.
Deaths go unreported as most countries only record those that occur in hospitals or of patients with a confirmed infection, the report which came out on Thursday, revealed.
Current reported estimates showed more than 155 million infections worldwide with at least 3.25 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The IHME is an independent health research organisation that provides a comparable measurement of the world's health problems and has been cited in the past by the White House and its reports are watched closely by public health officials.
The reported COVID-19 mortality is strongly related to the levels of testing in a country, the IHME said.
"If you don't test very much, you're most likely to miss COVID deaths," Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in a briefing call with journalists.
IHME estimated total COVID-19 deaths by comparing anticipated deaths from all causes based on pre-pandemic trends with the actual number of all deaths caused during the pandemic.
In the United States, the analysis estimated COVID-19 related deaths of more than 905,000. Official figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday estimated 575,491 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan was extended on Friday, less than three months before the Olympics, as India logged yet another record number of infections.
While many Western nations have begun a gradual opening-up -- Germany on Friday declared that a recent surge of infections had been "broken" -- much of the world continues to battle a virus that has now claimed more than 3.2 million lives.
Japan's Covid-19 outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, with around 10,500 deaths.
But its vaccine rollout is moving slowly and more infectious variants are driving fresh waves of contagion, with record case numbers seen in some regions and medics warning that hospitals are under strain.
The pandemic has disrupted test events for the upcoming Olympics, with several postponed, cancelled or moved abroad, although the Diving World Cup and a rowing qualifier went ahead this week in Tokyo with athletes from abroad.
The emergency measures, less strict than blanket lockdowns in other countries, had been due to end on May 11 but will now continue until the end of the month, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.
"The number of new virus cases is at a high level in major cities, while hospitals continue to be overwhelmed in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures," he said. The recent surge has forced Olympic torch relays off Japan's roads, with the world's oldest person, a Japanese woman aged 118, giving up her spot in the event.
Grappling with the world's worst surge is India, where record daily cases have seen the country register up to half of all global infections in the past week.    -REUTERS,AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vaccines must be given to states for free: Mamata govt to SC
Very disappointing, unexpectedly so: Sonia on polls results
KSA wants to see 'verifiable deeds' from talks with Iran
Johnson hails party’s crushing win in UK Labour stronghold
The bodies of two reported Palestinian attackers, killed by Israeli security forces
Myanmar junta bans satellite TV in media crackdown
Global Covid causes 6.9m deaths, more than double officially recorded: Study
Fishing boats surround the drilling platform ship "Aeolus" in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc,


Latest News
Govt takes project to beautify historic March 7 venue: Quader
People cross Padma on ferries with ambulances carrying dead bodies
Khaleda is getting highest medical facilities in country: Hasan
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp backtracks on threat to ban users who do not adopt new privacy policy
Apple Watch SE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Wearable rivals compared
Shipyards in China’s vessel-repair hub ban arrivals from India
Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
150 kg Baghair fish caught from Kushiara River
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Most Read News
Rape case filed against Hefazt leader Zakaria Noman
Keeping growth sustainable
Member candidate killed in Hatiya rival attack
Plastic pollution: Health effects
Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh
Boro paddy harvesting hampered in Pabna for labour crisis
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
The untold stories of my American friends
37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26
Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha held in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft